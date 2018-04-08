Spring Programs for Youth Offered by OSU Extension, Community Partners

A number youth programs are being offered by OSU Extension Service 4-H program and their partners, Latimer Quilt & Textile Center and Art Accelerated! this spring. Programs will be starting in mid-April, 2018 and are for a variety of ages and interests. Programs are held at the OSU Extension Office Meeting Room 105, 4506 Third Street in Tillamook unless noted otherwise. Pre-registration is required. Register online at http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H

• Art Expressions — This mixed media workshop is an opportunity for young artists to explore traditional and new techniques and materials as they improve their art skills. This program is held on Monday afternoons, April 9-May 14, 3:30 – 5 pm and is for youth in 4th grade and up.

• Forces of Nature – This afterschool program will learn about the forces of nature. Find out about the power of wind, what causes earthquakes, why volcanos erupt, make your own tornado and more. This program is held on Thursday afternoons, April 12-May 17, 3:30-5 pm and is for youth in 4th-6th grades.

• Art & Journaling – This class will explore basic drawing and journaling concepts. Participants will work in a spiral drawing journal as they explore different topics each week. This program is held on Friday afternoons, April 13-May 18, 3:30-5 pm and is for youth in 6th-8th grade.

• Downtown Mural Project for Middle & HS Students – Participants in this program will work together to design a mural, moving through the County permit process, to review and exaction and finally, installation. Participants will do a small test panel and work together in painting large mural panels. This program meets on Saturdays, April 14-May 19, 10:30 am-12:30 pm and is for youth in 6th-12th grades.

• Knitting Workshop – Participants will create several knitted projects. There are projects for novice, beginning and intermediate knitters. Supplies and yarn provided. This program meets on Thursday afternoons, 3:30-5 pm at Latimer Quilt & Textile Center, 2015 Wilson River Loop, Tillamook and is for youth in 4th Grade & up.

Transportation from public schools in District 9 can be arranged by parent with the schools for drop off at OSU Extension Office at 4506 3rd St or the Latimer Quilt & Textile Center at 2105 Wilson River Loop.

Youth not currently enrolled in 4-H pay a one-time enrollment fee for the 2017/2018 4-H Year that runs October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018, in addition to the workshop fee. Financial need scholarships are available.

For more information contact the OSU Extension Service, 503-842 3433, or check the website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.

