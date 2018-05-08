Spring Brown Pelican Survey – Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and Haystack Rock Awareness Program

It’s the time of year for North Coast Pelican lovers to unite! The west coast Audubon network and local partners are conducting bi-annual citizen science Brown Pelican surveys. Join Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and Haystack Rock Awareness Program in counting these distinct coastal birds. Local counting site will be at the rocky island pelican roosting sites in the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, just off the community of Falcon Cove between Manzanita and Cannon Beach, Oregon. No experience necessary, just a passion for Pelicans!

For details and directions to the survey site, contact us by email at capefalconmr@gmail.com or keyser@ci.cannon-beach.or.us by phone at (541).231.8041

Find out more about the survey at www.ca.audubon.org/brownpelicansurvey. This website includes a survey protocol with instructions on how to do the count and where to enter your data. Data collected is being used to help better understand distribution and abundance of Brown Pelicans and track shifts in population structure.