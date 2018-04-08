Spring Art Programs for Adults Offered

Two adult art programs are being offered by OSU Extension Service and their partner, Art Accelerated this spring. Programs will be starting in April. Cost is $45 for each program and class sizes are limited. Pre-registration is required. REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/TillamookFamilyHealth or stop by the OSU Extension Office for assistance with registration.

• Express yourself with Acrylics – Saturdays, April 7 through May 12, 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Learn different ways to start planning a painting and complete it. Learn about new mediums and ways to use acrylics to experience the excitement of experimentation and loosening up with Christine Harrison, member artist and Gallery Manager for Art Accelerated. This class is held at the Art Accelerated Gallery, 1906 3rd Street. There is a $25 supply fee in addition to the registration fee.

• Express Yourself! Smashing Plates & Give New Life to the Shards – Wednesdays, April 25 through May 9, 6-8 pm. This workshop will take pottery of various sizes and shapes to make mosaic pieces in the “pique assiette” tradition of repurposing broken pottery into new mosaic art! Amber Whishoff, artist member of Art Accelerated will be teaching the workshop at the Art Accelerated Gallery, 1906 3rd Street.

For more information about adult art classes, contact the OSU Extension Service, 503-842 3433, or check the website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.

Oregon State University Extension Service offers educational programs, activities, and materials without discrimination based on age, color, disability, gender identity or expression, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or veteran’s status. Oregon State University Extension Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433 two weeks prior to the program start date.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)