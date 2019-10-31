Spirit Mountain Community Fund Seeking Nominations for Annual “yeʔlan lima” Award (A Chinuk Wawa phrase meaning: Helping Hand)

The Spirit Mountain Community Fund (SMCF) frequently celebrates the success and remarkable achievements of Oregon nonprofits. However, not often enough do individuals within these inspiring organizations receive the recognition they deserve. A fundamental ingredient of a successful organization is the dedication, commitment and unwavering effort of the individuals working within the organization. We hope you will assist us in finding that one special “helping hand” in your organization or community by sending us your nomination for the 2019 yeʔlan lima. Your nominee may be your co-worker, a peer, or someone you know that is affiliated with a partner nonprofit organization. Nomination letters for this year’s yeʔlan lima award are now being accepted and are due by Thursday, October 31, 2019.

There are three separate award categories:

Non-paid volunteer

Paid non-management staff

Paid management staff

Note: We had an overwhelming request to nominate a manager or director of a nonprofit, so we added paid management staff category.

The criteria for a nominee include one or more of the following qualities:

Exhibits style and influence to motivate those with whom they interact

Performs work tasks in an exemplary manner that inspire others to excel

Consistently demonstrates outstanding conduct and performance of duties

Demonstrated dedication, superior reliability and cooperation in achieving the mission, goals and objectives of the nonprofit organization of which they are employed or volunteer

Award Rules: The nomination letter is limited to one page (typed, 12 pt. min.) and not to exceed 250 words. Nomination letters must be emailed to info@thecommunityfund.com by 5pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019. All nomination letters need to include a recent color photo of the nominee (.jpeg format preferred).

Nomination letter must specify which of the three categories the nomination is for

Nominee must be currently working in the nonprofit sector & serving within SMCF’s 11-county service area (Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington or Yamhill)

All nomination materials submitted will become the property of SMCF and will not be returned

Persons may not nominate themselves or their family members

Previous Helping Hand award winners are ineligible to be nominated

Each of the award recipients will receive a distinctive recognition award, a one night stay and dinner for two at Spirit Mountain Casino, and a gift card in the amount of $500.

Winners will be selected by December 2, 2019 and awards will be delivered before Christmas! If you have any questions, please email info@thecommunityfund.com or call 503-879-1400.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

