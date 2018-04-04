Special Weather Statement: …STRONG WINDS POSSIBLE ALONG THE COAST AND INLAND SATURDAY

National Weather Service Portland OR

507 AM PDT Wed Apr 4 2018

A strong storm system is expected to develop rapidly while moving across the northeast Pacific Friday, making landfall near Vancouver Island Saturday. This system may rapidly develop a second, equally strong low pressure center precariously close to the Oregon and Washington Coast early Saturday morning, which would lead to a very windy day Saturday across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

For now, be advised that there is the potential for strong and

damaging winds Saturday throughout southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. While the threat is greatest along the coast as usual, there is also the potential for strong winds inland if the low pressure system tracks close enough to the coast. Impacts may include downed trees, branches, and power lines, leading to potential power outages Saturday, even for inland areas.

Now would be a good time to ensure you are prepared for the

impacts of a wind storm. Secure loose outdoor objects, make sure you have a flashlight and plenty of batteries in case power

outages do occur Saturday afternoon and evening.

Details remain uncertain, and a lot can still change with the

forecast track of this storm and its expected impacts. Stay tuned

to the latest forecast by visiting weather.gov or your favorite

source of weather information.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

