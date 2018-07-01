Special Sunset Fundraiser Aboard Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad July 5th

JOIN US! Fabulous opportunity to ride the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and support the Garibaldi Museum, the Rockaway Beach Police Museum and the Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative #livingboathouse #savetheboathouse.

Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad invites you to join us for a special Sunset Steam Train Excursion along the beautiful Tillamook Coast!

The train is being filmed from a drone for a video production that evening, so we are taking advantage of this sunset steam train event to conduct a fundraiser for three local non-profits:

• Garibaldi Museum

• Garibaldi Historic Boathouse

• International Police Museum

All proceeds from ticket sales go to these three fine cultural organizations.

Tickets: $10.00 per person – all ages (children under 3 travel free)

Departs Garibaldi, Oregon: Thursday, July 5, 7:00 pm

Get tickets HERE

Destination: Rockaway Beach, Oregon and points along the railway

Returns to Garibaldi, Oregon: Approximately 1-1/2 to 2 hours later

NOTE: Although filming is being done from a drone, we may experience brief, unscheduled stops or retracing portions of the route to accommodate the film crew.

Thank you again OCSR for your contributions to our community!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

