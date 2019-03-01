SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE Monday, March 11, 2019

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s

Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meeting on Monday, March 11, 2019:

•3:00 p.m. – Special Meeting to review Community Support Grant applications and approve the selection of the 2019 awards

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.