SPECIAL MEETING & EXECUTIVE SESSION NOTICE Friday, December 28, 2018

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s

Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings on Friday, December 28, 2018:

·1:00 p.m. – Executive Session will be held to evaluate the General Manager’s performance according to ORS 192.660 (2) (i).

·A Special Meeting will be held following the Executive Session to approve Resolution No. 18-12-09 “A Resolution Establishing the General Manager’s Salary.”

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.

** Revision will be italicized