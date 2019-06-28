Special Delivery: Tillamook County Community Health Centers announce new arrival

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Last year, Marlene Putman, administrator, Tillamook County Community Health Centers (TCCHC), had a glint in her eye and a very big idea. This idea was fueled by the vision of the patient-driven Community Health Council and their passion for improving patient access. Today, June 27, 2019, Putman is proud to announce a new member of the team that arrived by special delivery.

“We are so proud to announce our new team member, which has yet to be named. But she came in at a whopping 22,000 pounds, 39 feet long and 12 ½ feet tall,” said Putman. “And she’s a real beauty. I know that everyone who meets her, will really love her.”

The new team member, currently located in Tualatin, is expected to be discharged on Monday, July 1, to her new home in Tillamook County.

“We are very proud to announce the arrival of our new mobile community health center,” said Putman. “And we can’t wait to get her ready to start delivering dental, physical and mental health care to Tillamook County. We will be able to show her to you in Rockaway Beach and Clover’s Day parades.” TCCHC is working on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new mobile clinic in August. More information will be announced.





The new mobile health center is built on a new Winnebago chassis and is the result of more than 4,000 man hours of custom work between Winnebago and ADI Mobile Health in Tualatin. The highly customized van was funded by a variety of grants, including U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration, Columbia Pacific CCO, CareOregon Dental and Oregon Health Authority. Columbia Pacific CCO also provides for one-half much of the cost of staffing the van for the first year.

“This is an exciting new resource for the residents of Tillamook County,” Putman continued. “It’s the collaboration of many partners and resources, and provides for alternative access to care. This van can be used in schools, clinics, churches and community centers to provide much-needed care.”

TCCHC has been a Federally Qualified Health Center since 1994, providing medical, dental, behavioral and public health services. “We have a fantastic team at our Health Centers, which serves all of Tillamook County,” said Putman. For more about Tillamook County Community Health Centers, go to www.tillamookchc.org. TCCHC is also the proud convener and backbone organization for the nationally recognized Tillamook County Wellness, www.tillamoookcountyhealthmatters.org.