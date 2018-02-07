SOS Tillamook Community Conversation: News or Noise? Feb. 15



Join us for a panel discussion about media today on Thursday February 15th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Tillamook Bay Community College, room 203. A great panel representing newspapers, online media, radio and other communication resources will talk about the role of our local media resources, and developing positive, effective community communication. Information overload – how we communicate impacts our communities’ mindset, preparedness, support, motivation, involvement and celebration. It impacts our health and wellness. Let’s talk …

What to you want to see? What do you want to hear? What do you want to know about Tillamook County goings on? This will be an interactive night and we want to hear from you. Seating is limited, rsvp to newsornoise.eventbrite.com/ or for more information contact SOS Tillamook, the prevention program for Tillamook Family Counseling Center at 503-842-8201.