SOS Tillamook 2020 Community Calendar: Mindfulness & Self-Care Drawings Provide Ideas, Inspiration; Art Showing for Community Jan. 21st

The 2020 SOS Tillamook calendar hit Tillamook County mailboxes last week, and it’s available here on the Tillamook County Pioneer. Additional copies will be available at Tillamook County library branches. Tillamook County elementary school students provided the artwork with the theme of “mindfulness and self-care.” The students submitted over 150 drawings with wonderful, colorful drawings about great ways to de-stress — like taking deep calming breathes; playing outside; spending time with family; reading; listening to music and much more. To celebrate the artists, SOS Tillamook and the Tillamook County Pioneer will host an “art gallery” showing of ALL the drawings for the community, including community self-care resources at the Tillamook County Library on Tuesday January 21st from 5:30 to 7 pm.

The calendar features local events, information and resources.

Click here to view the calendar.

