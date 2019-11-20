SOMETHING GOOD FOR THANKSGIVING –VOLUNTEER AT THE SCHOONER’S THANKSGIVING DINNER BENEFIT NOV. 28; BAKE AN EXTRA DESSERT FOR PRE-THANKSGIVING SILENT AUCTION NOV. 26

It takes a village (or several) of volunteers, to make The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge and The Upstairs Bar & Grill Thanksgiving Dinner Benefit on Thursday, November 28th happen to support the local Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services. This volunteer-driven event is the largest fundraiser for the Oregon Food Bank Tillamook Services with 100% of all proceeds donated to the Food Bank. This is the first year for the event without Tommy Flood Jr., who passed away in January. “It’s been a challenge,” commented Lexie Fields, Schooner General Manager. “So much of this event just ‘happened’ almost magically at times. We are so grateful for our community and local producers that have helped out in so many ways to ensure this event continues and Tommy’s vision lives on.”

And it’s the volunteers that make this happen – from the set-up and prep, turkey carvers, drivers (yes, they DELIVER dinners, too), servers, and more – there’s something for everyone. “Most of the volunteers make this a family affair and it’s now their holiday tradition,” explained Lexie. “They come volunteer and then sit down to have dinner with us!” Click on the link below for volunteer opportunities. https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/3029824/false#/invitation

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTEER SHIFTCLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTEER SHIFTCLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTEER SHIFT



A Silent Dessert Auction which will take place this year on TUESDAY NOVEMBER 26th – high bid item wins a prize, too!

The “dessert” auction has grown into an event that is more than just desserts. Of course, there are the requisite cakes, cookies and pies, but there are also fun packages like donated beer from The Pelican and pairing of wine and other adult beverages with desserts. The goal is to donate a product that will fetch the highest bid – and the highest bid also brings a prize — and the bidding gets competitive. The auction is held at The Schooner and The Upstairs Bar & Grill from 4pm-7pm. Desserts and donations may be dropped off at either location the day of the auction.

On THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28th, a traditional Thanksgiving meal is served at both The Schooner Restaurant and The Upstairs Bar & Grill in Netarts. Dinners will be served from 11am-5pm. All meals are DONATION BASED. For those who may be unable to give, please enjoy a meal on us…no one will be turned away. Guests pay what they can, and many contribute much more than the cost of the meal. “We’re here to raise money for The Food Bank, however we’re also here to make sure EVERYONE can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal and no one goes hungry on our watch,” said Lexie. “Thanksgiving is about being thankful for what we have and giving to those who are in need. We are hopeful that our guests will give generously towards the fight against hunger here in our own community.”

Did we mention DELIVERY? Yes, that’s right, many of our community members aren’t able to get out, so The Schooner will bring the meal to them. Please call the restaurant to place an order for a home delivered Thanksgiving meal.

Reservations are STRONGLY recommended for The Schooner, but not required. To make reservations, call The Schooner at (503)815-9900.

For more information, go to www.theschooner.net, or see their Facebook Page.