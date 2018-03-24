SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup: Take Care of the Oregon Coast March 24

Join SOLVE and thousands of volunteers on March 24 as we clean up litter and marine debris from the entire Oregon coast! Since 1986, this home-grown tradition of twice-yearly beach cleanups has benefited people and wildlife alike, supporting clean seas and healthy communities. This is a family friendly event and SOLVE invites all Oregonians to participate.

Saturday, March 24, 2018 – 10AM – 1PM

Sign up here! If you are planning to register a large volunteer group (10 or more), see the volunteer group guide below.

Are you a AAA member? As part of AAA Oregon’s presenting sponsorship, SOLVE volunteers who are also AAA members can receive special discounts at select businesses coastwide on March 24. Check out the AAA discount page for a list of participating businesses!

Cleanup Locations

Choose from one of 45 beach cleanup sites from Fort Stevens State Park near Astoria to Harris Beach in Brookings. Pick your favorite beach or head somewhere new! Contact SOLVE (503-844-9571 x332) or the Project Leader if you have any site-specific questions.

Local Solutions to a Global Problem

Did you know that an estimated eight million tons of plastic enter the global ocean every year, impacting nearly 600 species of marine animals? Even the smallest bits of trash can be harmful. Cigarette butts, tiny pieces of plastic, and Styrofoam flow into storm drains, then directly to our streams, rivers, and ocean, where they look like food to many animals. Over the past decade, SOLVE volunteers have kept more than 4,000 tons of debris from entering Oregon waterways and the Pacific Ocean. Join us to help fight plastic pollution locally!



Pre-production plastic pellets (nurdles) and fish eggs look similar to hungry marine life.

Clean Swell Data Collection App

Become a litter scientist! Download the Clean Swell app and help us track litter data during SOLVE litter cleanup events. You can also use a paper data card, which will be available at most cleanup sites.