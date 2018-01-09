Small Business Development Center Offers Business Classes for New Year

By Arlene M. Soto CMA, CGBP, Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Director

It’s the time of year many of us make resolutions to improve for the year. Maybe you want your business to increase sales in 2018. Maybe you would like to expand your business by adding employees or moving to a new location. Maybe this is the year to begin looking at developing new markets for products or services. Or maybe this is the year to start thinking about retiring from business in the future. Whatever questions you are facing in your business the Tillamook Bay Community College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is available to help you find answers.

At the SBDC we are looking at how to best serve the Tillamook County business community. I’m doing my best to get out and meet business people to learn what needs business owners have so they can be more successful. We are brainstorming training programs to meet business needs and fine tuning the tools in our toolbox to help businesses get the help they need. I’m planning regular monthly visits to businesses in both north county and south county.

Upcoming workshops offered by the SBDC:

1/17/18 Wednesday 9:00 am – 11:00 am Cash is King! Am I Really Making Money in my Business? At TBCC main campus room 104. Cost of this workshop is $20

1/31/18 Wednesday 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm How to Start a Business: A Step by Step Guide at TBCC main campus room 204. The cost of this workshop is $20.

2/14/18 Wednesday 9:00 am – 11:00 am Cash is King! Am I Really Making Money in my Business? At TBCC main campus room 104. Cost of this workshop is $20

2/28/18 Wednesday 9:00 am – 11:00 am How to Start a Business: A Step by Step Guide at TBCC main campus room 104. The cost of this workshop is $20.

3/14/18 Wednesday 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Cash is King! Am I Really Making Money in my Business? At TBCC main campus room 104. Cost of this workshop is $20

Please feel free to contact the TBCC SBDC if you have any business questions or to schedule an appointment with an advisor by calling 503-842-8222 x1420 or via email at tillamookSBDC@bizcenter.org

Small Business Development Center, Tillamook Bay Community College

4506 Third St., Tillamook email to – arlenesoto@tillamookbaycc.edu

www.tillamookbaycc.edu or www.Bizcenter.org

Strengthening and supporting an entrepreneurial culture