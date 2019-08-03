Sitka Center Mingle and Muse

OTIS, OR – This summer, Sitka Center is offering a series of free events featuring invited

speakers on issues of culture, creativity and community. The last Mingle and Muse of 2019 series will be on

Monday, August 12th, with a presentation and book reading by award-winning investigative journalist and

author Rebecca Clarren of Portland, OR on the topic: Fiction, Nonfiction and the American West.

For twenty years, Clarren has been writing about tribal members, rural communities, immigrants, and the

environment for a variety of national magazines. Her journalism, for which she has won the Hillman Prize and

an Alicia Patterson fellowship, has been published in The Nation, High Country News, Orion, Mother Jones

and Salon.com. Clarren’s 2018 novel, Kickdown, tells the story of two sisters’ struggle to save their family’s

cattle ranch in rural Colorado, and was shortlisted for the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction;

the Washington Post called it, “an impressive debut.”

Mingling starts at 4:30 pm, presentation starts at 5pm in the Boyden Studio and Maveety Courtyard, Sitka

Center for Art and Ecology, 56605 Sitka Drive, Otis OR 97368.

This Mingle and Muse is made possible in part by sponsor Mills Ace Hardware (Lincoln City, Or.) and

Siltstone Winery (Dayton, Or.).

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

