Siletz Tribal Grant Funded AED’s in Rockaway Beach

Rockaway Beach Police Chief Charles Stewart would like to recognize the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund (STCCF) for their help in securing funding for purchase of three Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in August of 2017. Since the funding was secured, the AED’s have been used by Rockaway Beach Police Officers twice. Once in September of 2018 and most recently June 23, 2019. On both occasions, the quick implementation of the AED and effective CPR by the officers, family members, Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Tillamook Ambulance personnel allowed the patients to be stabilized and moved to the next level of care.

According to the American Heart Association, effective CPR begun immediately can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival. The National Safety Council states survival chances increase considerably with the immediate application of an AED.

The ability to have the AED technology in our patrol vehicles is due to the grant from the STCCF. Their generosity and commitment to helping others is invaluable to Oregon communities.

A special thank you to all our first responders for their dedication to the safety of our Tillamook County communities.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Chief Charles Stewart at the Rockaway Beach Police Department or by phone at (503)374-1726.