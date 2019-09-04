SILETZ TRIBAL CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTION FUND ASSISTS SENIORS IN NORTH TILLAMOOK COUNTY

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund is assisting senior citizens in north Tillamook County through a recent $2,000 grant to purchase food for Meals For Seniors, Inc. MFS, Inc. is experiencing an unprecedented increase in request for services. In 2018 MFS, Inc. served 11,408 meals and based on experience through July, in 2019 it is anticipated there will be a need for 14,789 meals in 2019. The most critical need is in serving our low-income, home bound seniors.

Meals For Seniors, Inc. is a 16 year old non-profit organization providing hot, freshly cooked and nutritious meals to senior citizens in North Tillamook County. Meals are served on site three times a week at rented facilities at St. Mary By The Sea Church in Rockaway Beach as well as delivered to low-income, shut-in senior citizens in Rockaway and Garibaldi. The organization is managed and operated by a group of strong and dedicated volunteers who hail from Garibaldi to Nehalem.

Theresa Bruneau, President of MFS stated, “We very much appreciate the strong support of the Siletz Tribe in meeting the serious need we have at this time. Because of this increase in need, our food costs have increased 22%. The Tribe recognizes food insecurity as an important issue and has stepped up to assist us to serve our honored citizens.”

Seniors from throughout the county are welcome and encouraged to come for lunch which is served every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 am at St. Mary By The Sea Church dining hall at 279 S. Pacific St. Rockaway Beach. If seniors are unable to attend and in need of food to be delivered, please call 503-812-2073.

MEALS FOR SENIORS, INC.

“Our Mission is to enable the Senior Citizens of North Tillamook County to continue living independently in

their own homes by providing access to nutritious meals and social occasions.”

Meals for Seniors is a nonprofit, and tax deductible donations can be sent to: P.O. Box 852, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

