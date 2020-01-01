Sheriff Horton Talks About New Year’s Holiday Enforcement

Tillamook County Sheriff Jim Horton was very pleased by our efforts to keep our community safe over New Year’s Eve, and he is happy to report that the night was reasonably uneventful. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Oregon State Police, Tillamook Police Department, Rockaway Beach Police Department, and Manzanita Police Department to increase impaired driving enforcement by deploying all available officers to ensure a safe environment for New Year’s Eve by adding extra personnel to focus on high visibility patrols and the apprehension of suspected impaired drivers. There were 2 DUII’s arrested over the New Year’s Eve that were brought into the Tillamook County Jail. Additionally, we responded to 3 reports of fireworks throughout the county, one disturbance, and a weather-related road hazard.

The Sheriff’s Office also responded to other calls unrelated to the holiday celebrations and made many traffic stops for violations while looking for impaired drivers. The Sheriff wants to thank the residents who preplanned their celebrations to account for their and the public’s safety by designating a sober driver. And above all else, we wish you a happy, peaceful and successful New Year.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

