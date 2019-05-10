Shell Station Demolition Brings Question from ODOT: Tillamook – What would you like to do with property?

By Laura Swanson

As ODOT finishes up with the Highway 101/Highway 6 project, and the demolition of the Shell station commenced this week, one question has loomed “What’s happening with the Shell station property?” According to City Manager Paul Wyntergreen, “The property is owned by ODOT, and only just recently they asked us what we would like to do with it. They have requested a proposal, what the City’s preference would be.” He continued, “This is a centerpiece and the intro. to the city, and an opportunity to have ‘something’ that represents the city’s culture, history, heritage – it’s center stage.”

The City of Tillamook’s Beautification, Parks and Open Space Committee will start the conversation next week at their meeting on May 13th (see agenda below), and likely the upcoming City Council meeting in June will also include a workshop about idea gathering and development of a proposal to ODOT. There are lots of possibilities, and the city welcomes input from citizens. If you have an idea or suggestions for the former Shell station site, send an email to City Manager Paul Wyntergreen at pwyntergreen@tillamook.gov, or attend the upcoming meeting.

City of Tillamook

Beautification, Parks, and Open Space Committee

Public Notice and Meeting Agenda

May 13, 2019 at 4:45 p.m.

Tillamook 911 Meeting Room – 2311 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141

Committee Members: Chairman Councilor Doug Henson, Councilor Brian Reynolds, Councilor Jorge Rios

At-Large Members: Carolyn Decker, Jan Stewart-Wells, Ray Jacobs, Penny Eberle

Staff: City Manager Paul Wyntergreen, City Recorder Abigail Donowho, Public Works Director Tim Lyda

Discussion Items:

1.Tree Removal Request–1412 4th Street

2.Parks and Recreation District Update

3.Options for Shell Station Property Use

4.Potential Project on 20-Acre Forest Parcel Near Joe Champion Fields

5.Hoquarton Trail–Potential Bench Removal

6.Summer 2019 Movie Nights

7.Committee Concerns, Discussion, Other

Adjournment

Citizens having an interest in the agenda item(s) are encouraged to attend this meeting This is a public meeting per ORS 192, with public testimony allowed, once recognized by the Committee Chairperson. The above committee reserves the right to hold an executive session per ORS Chapter 192.660. The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Please contact the office of the City Manager of Tillamook at 503-842-2472 should special accommodations be required for citizens with visual or hearing impairment. Persons with hearing impairments may contact the Oregon Relay Service at 1-800-648-3458 (TTY) OR 1-800-848-4442 (VOICE) The City of Tillamook is an equal opportunity provider and employer.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)