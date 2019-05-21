Senator Merkley Town Hall May 25th in Tillamook

On Saturday, May 25, Senator Jeff Merkley hosting a town hall at the Port of Tillamook Bay in Tillamook. I invite all Tillamook County residents to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.

What: Tillamook County Town Hall

When: Saturday, May 25th at 2 p.m.

Where: Port of Tillamook Bay, Officers’ Mess Hall, 6825 Officer Row Road, Tillamook

To learn more about this town hall or any future events, please visit my website at merkley.senate.gov and stay engaged on Twitter. You can also like my Facebook page and follow me on Instagram to get a look behind the scenes!

Thank you, and I look forward to meeting you.

Click here to RSVP>>*

*An RSVP is not required to attend the Town Hall, but will assist in making sure that Senator Merkley’s office can secure a location that will accommodate all attendees. Your RSVP will also ensure that you receive updated information in the event that the time or location of the Town Hall should change.