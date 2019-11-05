SEGMENT OF FORT-TO-SEA TRAIL NEAR SUNSET BEACH CLOSED NOV. 6-13 TO FACILITATE CONTROLLED BURN IN PARK

WARRENTON, Ore. – The segment of the Fort-to-Sea Trail between the Camp Rilea bridge and Pacific Bellevue Lane will be closed to visitor access Nov. 6-13 to facilitate a controlled burn in Sunset Beach State Recreation Site.

Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is partnering with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) to set the controlled burn this week; the precise day will be based on weather conditions. As of this writing, ODF is targeting Nov. 6 for the one-day burn.

Celeste Lebo, OPRD natural resource specialist, says the controlled burn will target non-native grassland habitat.

“The fire leaves behind bare soil, which is perfect conditions for seeding native pollinator plant species,” said Lebo. “This treatment will allow us to gradually restore the native coastal prairie habitat.”

Local residents and park visitors may see smoke from the fires this week, however all fires will be closely monitored by ODF. The extended trail closure is to ensure visitor safety while ODF ensures no “hot spots” of fire activity flare up after the controlled burn is extinguished.

Learn more about Sunset Beach State Recreation Site on oregonstateparks.org. More info about the Fort-to-Sea Trail, including maps, is on nps.gov/lewi/planyourvisit/forttosea.htm