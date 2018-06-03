Second season of the Netflix drama ‘The OA’ set to film in Oregon June 5-29; Pacific City June 25-29

PDXTRAS is looking for background talent for the filming of the second season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series The OA. The OA is set to film episodes in Oregon June 5th through June 29th in the Portland metro area, Warm Springs, and Pacific City. We are looking for a diverse range of REAL PEOPLE. All ages and backgrounds are welcome to apply! Pay begins at $11.25/hour with bumps for upgraded roles.

We are looking for real locals for our scenes. The OA will be filming in Warm Springs, OR on June 11th and 12th and in Pacific City, OR the week of June 25th-29th. All other dates will be filming in the Portland metro area.

The OA is a Netflix drama/fantasy series created and executive produced by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Marling stars as an adopted young woman named Prairie Johnson who resurfaces after having been missing for seven years.

TO APPLY: Please visit PDXTRAS.COM