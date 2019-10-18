Second annual Spooky Seed Sowing on tap in Tillamook Oct. 31st

Halloween day—Thursday, Oct. 31—North Coast Land Conservancy staff members are heading to Tillamook to plant seeds of native plants, re-pot seedlings, or do whatever else needs to be done at Northwest Oregon Restoration Partnership (NORP), which supplies plants for many of NCLC’s restoration projects on the Oregon Coast. NCLC is inviting volunteers to join them in the greenhouse that day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Costumes are optional—but strongly encouraged!

NORP is a program of Tillamook Estuaries Partnership. As a member of NORP, North Coast Land Conservancy is obliged to help out at the nursery from time to time, planting or potting or doing other tasks. For this stewardship day, participants may either meet at the nursery in Tillamook at 10 a.m. or meet outside the NCLC office in Seaside (2609 N. Roosevelt Drive) at 8:30 a.m. to carpool or caravan to the site. Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves if they have them (NCLC staff will bring extras) and a lunch. Porta-potties are available. Dress for the weather; volunteers will probably be working in covered but unheated spaces. For directions to the NORP site in Tillamook or other details, visit NCLCtrust.org and click on Events/Hands-on Stewardship.

Please email Stewardship Director Melissa Reich at melissar@nclctrust.org to ask questions or let her know you’re coming. No minors are allowed at this stewardship event, because it takes place at a youth correctional facility.

NORP is a partnership among several conservation organizations. It grows native plants that originate in and are genetically appropriate for the climate and conditions on the northern Oregon Coast. NORP allows its plants to grow large, with large rootstocks, which helps them compete successfully in areas where non-native pasture grass or reed canary grass has taken over. The NORP nursery is located at Camp Tillamook, an Oregon Youth Authority facility providing work-study for youths transitioning out of detention. By helping at the nursery, the young men in the program gain important work and social skills.



For more details about this outing and upcoming stewardship opportunities are available at NCLCtrust.org.