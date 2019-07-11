Second Alarm Structure Fire in Bay City July 9th

On Tuesday, July 9 at 09:58 am, Bay City Fire, Garibaldi Fire and Rescue, Rockaway Beach Fire, Tillamook Fire District, and Tillamook Ambulance were dispatched to 7750 Warren St in Bay City for a fully involved structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found a fully involved structure with power lines down preventing access to the front of the residence. Fire personnel conducted defensive fire operations until Tillamook Public Utilities District personnel arrived and cut power to the residence. Fire personnel conducted an offensive internal attack once the danger of the power lines was mitigated, and the fire was knocked down by 10:46 am. Fire personnel remained on scene until about 1:00 pm conducting overhaul of the structure to locate a deeply seated fire within the ceiling structure of the residence. Crews were supported by Bay City Public works employees and a backhoe to gain access to the center of the heavily damaged structure.

The initial fire attack was conducted by Engine 31-14 from Garibaldi Fire, Engine 71-11 from Tillamook Fire, Engine 41-13 and Engine 41-11 from Bay City Fire and a total of 16 Fire Personnel. Tillamook Ambulance Unit 31-41 provided standby coverage during internal operations, Rockaway Beach Fire Engine 21-12 provided coverage for Garibaldi, and Tillamook Fire District’s Engine 73-14 provided coverage for Tillamook. Tillamook PUD, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department, and Bay City Public Works assisted with operations.

There were no injuries. Damage was estimated at $240,000 and the cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.