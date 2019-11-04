Seaside Firefighters Return from Kinkaid Fire

Seaside, Ore. – Nov. 4, 2019 – Seaside Firefighters Chris Dugan, Jenson Segui and Max Savage are returning to Seaside this afternoon following a week in California assisting with the Kinkaid Fire. The trio, led by Division Chief Dugan – a member of Seaside Fire & Rescue since 1989, left Seaside at 8 a.m. on October 27 for Sonoma County, California, and spent their entire week assisting crews from California and the region with the 78,000-acre blaze. Reports Monday morning indicate that the blaze, which started on October 23, is now 80 percent contained, with power restored to much of the area and residents returning to their homes in the nearby communities of Healdsburg, Geyserville and Windsor.

Dugan, Segui and Savage deployed with the Columbia County Strike Team #4, making their way south on Apparatus 3179 – a Type 6 Brush Truck. The crews were part of 15 strike teams from across Oregon that were mobilized four days after the fire began. As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, nine of the 15 total teams that demobilized and have arrived back in Oregon or are currently en route back home. Six Oregon crews moved to the Ranch Fire in Tehama County which started November 3. Segui has been with Seaside Fire since 2017 and Savage since 2018.