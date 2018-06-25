Seabird Monitoring & Viewing

Want to help gather nesting data on native Oregon Coast cormorants? Join volunteers from Cape Falcon Marine Reserve Friday mornings at 10:00 am throughout the summer for monitoring on cormorant nests on rocky islands and cliffs in the Reserve and Oswald West State Park. Will they lay eggs? Will the babies make it? Come find out with us, beginning Friday, June 29th.

To get there, park at the gravel lot with the hiking sign just north of the largest paved Neah-kah-nie Mountain overlook. Walk the trail (stay to the right) to Devil’s Cauldron.

Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather and bring binoculars if you have therm. Scopes will be on hand to use.