“Sea, Salt and Soil: A Love Story” – Special Dinner at the Schooner Celebrates Local Bounty

By Mike Arseneault

A fabulous get together December 13th celebrating Jacobsen’s Salt, the wines of Patricia Green Cellars at The Schooner on Netarts Bay. Thanks to our special guests, in particular, Ben Jacobsen, founder of Jacobsen Salt Co. (Netarts Bay), Patricia Green Cellars, Cat Neville from PBS Tastemakers and thanks to Bill B, Lexie and Chef Cora and sous chefs and service staff at the Schooner on Netarts Bay for an incredible evening of food, friends and a celebration of the riches from our sea, salt and soil.

Twenty passionate foodies attend this sold out event that was “an evening of small plates inspired by the salts of Jacobsen’s Salt Co. and expertly paired with a selection of wines from Patricia Green Cellars.”

Photos by Mike A.

































Watch for a future special on PBS featuring our very own Ben Jacobsen and possibly some coverage of this special event.



Rockaway Beach Oregon Coast Foodies: Elevating food culture of the Oregon Coast

Like their Facebook Page Rockaway Beach Oregon Coast Foodies



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 9 times, 7 visits today)