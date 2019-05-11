Save The Dates – ReHomed Art Show Fundraiser for CARTM, Pine Grove Community House

By Laura Swanson

CARTM’s well-loved Trash Art Show has new inspiration: Re-Used Art, and a new partner: the Pine Grove Community House. “CARTM is alive, not quite dead yet,” chuckles Karen Reddick-Yurka. As the organization regroups and reimagines it’s focus on the mission and vision of a “zero-waste” community. “This event was already schedule, so we have teamed up with Pine Grove to produce the ReHomed Art Show for the second year. The show returns to downtown Manzanita,” she continued. “And the event focuses on re-use.” The art show will feature ‘used’ art: original paintings and collage, signed and framed prints and art photography, art ceramics and sculptures. The only requirements are that each piece is ‘pre-owned,’ in good condition and ready to hang. Commissions considered for high-value pieces. Got art to donate? Volunteers will be at the Pine Grove on May 12 from 10 to 4, and on May 16 from 2-5 to accept your art donations for the show. The ticketed opening party is May 17; the show will be open to the public on May 18 and 19. Make sure you have your ticket for the opening gala on Friday, May 17 from 5 – 8 pm. Need a ticket? Call 503-812-4901 or email info@cartm.org.

Here are some of the donations that will be available for the art sale.



CARTM, a nonprofit organization, no longer operates the Manzanita transfer station owned by Tillamook County. The county is now operating the Manzanita Transfer Station, with solid waste and recycling available. The community is urged to continue to utilize the services. To learn about service dates and hours, please call 503 368-7764 or visit http://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/SolidWaste/Default.htm.

CARTM has established an office and storage space at the Nehalem Bay Health District in Wheeler. “We are still re-imagining CARTM’s role in reducing waste,” said Karen. “What do the waste needs of our area look like in 20 years? We are taking a very thoughtful, forward-thinking approach.” CARTM will continue to be involved in outreach and education about reducing plastic pollution waste and advocating for reducing and reusing.

Currently, the nonprofit organization’s board has eight board members with a couple terms ending, so the focus in on building a board, actively identifying and recruiting board members. “We are looking for community members that are passionate about CARTM’s mission,” said Karen. “Going forward, we have to have impact like the founding board of CARTM 20 years ago, to change the culture of the community.”

Thank you for supporting CARTM during the 20 years we operated the transfer station. Please check cartm.org to learn how we plan to continue inspiring our community reduce waste. If you have questions or suggestions and want to be added to our contact list, please call our new phone number, 503-812-4901 or email info@cartm.org.