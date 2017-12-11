Santa Loves all Abilities

Manzanita Visitor Center welcomes everyone to join in a visit with Santa on Friday, December 15, from 1PM – 4PM. This is a naturally small setting for those who may need less crowd and more quiet time with Santa. Gluten free treats from The Roost in Wheeler will be provided. Bring your family, friends, and camera to celebrate the season. The Manzanita Visitor Center is steps away from the beach and beach-wheelchairs are available, free of charge. FACT Oregon thanks Manzanita Visitors Center, The Roost, and of course, Santa for offering this opportunity!