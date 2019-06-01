SALMONBERRY TRAIL MEETING SET FOR JUNE 7 IN TILLAMOOK

The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) will meet to discuss the proposed Salmonberry Trail corridor 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 7 in the Officer’s Mess at the Port of Tillamook Bay, 6825 Officer’s Row, Tillamook. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting will open with a 90 minute work session for the board to continue the development of a long range strategic plan. Starting at 11:30 a.m., the group will cover these topics: an update about the development of the new Salmonberry Trail nonprofit; a draft agreement for potential trail partners interested in pursuing trail development along the Salmonberry corridor in their communities.

The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 84-mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway and terminates in Banks. The proposed route connects eight cities and two counties, passing by the Oregon coastline, fisheries, farmland and the Oregon Coast Range.

STIA was established to promote and facilitate coordinated direction and guidance in the planning, development and maintenance of the multi-use trail.

For more information contact Dennis Wiley, Salmonberry Trail project manager, at 503-986-0723 or dennis.wiley@oregon.gov. Individuals that need special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Dennis Wiley at least three days in advance.