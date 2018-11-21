SALMONBERRY TRAIL MEETING SET FOR DECEMBER 7 IN SALEM

News Release from Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept.

SALEM, Ore. – The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) will meet to discuss the proposed Salmonberry Trail corridor 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Tillamook conference room at the Oregon Department of Forestry, 2600 State St., Salem. The meeting is open to the public.

The agenda includes discussions on: strategic plan development, potential for a new non-profit to take on the role of fiscal agent for the project and Oregon Solutions’ continuing role in providing administrative assistance.

The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 84-mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway and terminates in Banks. The proposed route connects eight cities and two counties, passing by the Oregon coastline, fisheries, farmland and the Oregon Coast Range.

STIA was established to promote and facilitate coordinated direction and guidance in the planning, development and maintenance of the multi-use trail.

For more information contact Dennis Wiley, Salmonberry Trail project manager, at 503-986-0723 or dennis.wiley@oregon.gov. Individuals that need special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Dennis Wiley at least three days in advance.