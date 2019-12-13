Salmonberry Saloon Hosts Winter Festival & Holiday Market, starts today, Friday 12/13 at 4 pm; continues Saturday and Sunday, 12/14 & 12/15 in Wheeler

Grant’s Getaways: Candy Cane Express
The Salmonberry Saloon has so much fantastic live music for you this weekend at the Wheeler Winter Festival & Holiday Market. The Wheeler Winter Festival & Holiday Market is a community celebration welcoming the holiday season on the Oregon Coast. Shop for gifts, support local businesses, enjoy food and drink, catch some incredible live music and celebrate our coastal communities!
A benefit for Food Roots, whose mission is to grow a robust and equitable food system in Tillamook County through community engagement, education, food producer support, and improved access to local food.
Friday December 13th 4-8pm
Saturday December 14th 2-8pm
Sunday December 15th 2-8pm
Santa! Saturday and Sunday 2-4pm
Live music schedule:
Friday
5pm @tribemarsportland
www.tribemars.bandcamp.com
7pm Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
www.orquestrapacificotropical.bandcamp.com
Tribe Mars kicks off this weekend’s Wheeler Winter Festival & Holiday Market, Friday at 5pm!
“There’s always a certain vibe at each Tribe Mars show. An unduplicated positive energy. Each show is a different animal not because improvisation is planned, but because it’s necessary for an artist’s musical growth. A mix between an emotional experience and a need to dance. It’s at live shows, that their records come to life.”
-OPB
These are our friends (some of almost 20 years!) Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, who bring us their innovative take on the indigenous music of Colombia – Cumbia – Friday at 7pm.
“In the deep vein filled tropical jungles of each our hearts lies the frenetic rhythm of Cumbia, music of the Southern American Hemisphere that has roots cast centuries deep and continents wide. Orquestra Pacifico Tropical have in their brief explosive tenure taken the addictive rhythms of Cumbia and accomplished what musicians across continents and generations have done, bringing crowds in the clubs and forests of the Pacific Northwest into a blistering dance frenzy. Live is where you will hear the ecstatic thump, rumble and sheer brilliance of experiencing the racing rhythms of Coastal Colombia side by side with the psychedelic guitar exploration of the the Peruvian rainforest. Always respecting those who came and innovated before them while forging their own unique stamp on the music. Eleven friends brought together in the spirit of capturing and breathing new life into varieties of Cumbia with an arsenal of percussion, woodwinds, horns and guitars.”
Saturday
5pm @strangebabespdx dance party DJ set
http://xray.fm/shows/strange-babes
6pm @blesstchestofficial
www.blesstchest.bandcamp.com/
7pm @strangebabespdx dance party DJ set
Sunday
5pm Forest Grove Outlaws
www.forestgroveoutlaws.com
6:30pm Fronjentress
www.curlycassettes.com/album/fronjentress
