Salmonberry Saloon Hosts Winter Festival & Holiday Market, starts today, Friday 12/13 at 4 pm; continues Saturday and Sunday, 12/14 & 12/15 in Wheeler

The Salmonberry Saloon has so much fantastic live music for you this weekend at the Wheeler Winter Festival & Holiday Market. The Wheeler Winter Festival & Holiday Market is a community celebration welcoming the holiday season on the Oregon Coast. Shop for gifts, support local businesses, enjoy food and drink, catch some incredible live music and celebrate our coastal communities!

A benefit for Food Roots, whose mission is to grow a robust and equitable food system in Tillamook County through community engagement, education, food producer support, and improved access to local food.

Friday December 13th 4-8pm

Saturday December 14th 2-8pm

Sunday December 15th 2-8pm

Santa! Saturday and Sunday 2-4pm

Live music schedule:

Friday

5pm @tribemarsportland

www.tribemars.bandcamp.com

7pm Orquestra Pacifico Tropical

www.orquestrapacificotropical.bandcamp.com

Tribe Mars kicks off this weekend’s Wheeler Winter Festival & Holiday Market, Friday at 5pm!

“There’s always a certain vibe at each Tribe Mars show. An unduplicated positive energy. Each show is a different animal not because improvisation is planned, but because it’s necessary for an artist’s musical growth. A mix between an emotional experience and a need to dance. It’s at live shows, that their records come to life.”

-OPB



These are our friends (some of almost 20 years!) Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, who bring us their innovative take on the indigenous music of Colombia – Cumbia – Friday at 7pm.

“In the deep vein filled tropical jungles of each our hearts lies the frenetic rhythm of Cumbia, music of the Southern American Hemisphere that has roots cast centuries deep and continents wide. Orquestra Pacifico Tropical have in their brief explosive tenure taken the addictive rhythms of Cumbia and accomplished what musicians across continents and generations have done, bringing crowds in the clubs and forests of the Pacific Northwest into a blistering dance frenzy. Live is where you will hear the ecstatic thump, rumble and sheer brilliance of experiencing the racing rhythms of Coastal Colombia side by side with the psychedelic guitar exploration of the the Peruvian rainforest. Always respecting those who came and innovated before them while forging their own unique stamp on the music. Eleven friends brought together in the spirit of capturing and breathing new life into varieties of Cumbia with an arsenal of percussion, woodwinds, horns and guitars.”



Saturday

5pm @strangebabespdx dance party DJ set

http://xray.fm/shows/strange-babes

6pm @blesstchestofficial

www.blesstchest.bandcamp.com/

7pm @strangebabespdx dance party DJ set

Sunday

5pm Forest Grove Outlaws

www.forestgroveoutlaws.com

6:30pm Fronjentress

www.curlycassettes.com/album/fronjentress