SADDLE MOUNTAIN PUBLIC ACCESS CLOSED MAY 28 – 31

Saddle Mountain State Natural Area will be closed to public access May 28 – 31 for various maintenance projects in the area. The park is expected to reopen at its usual time on June 1.

Park staff will be working with a contractor to remove a dilapidated garage, repair park facilities and clear debris from the park’s access road and day-use areas.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) hired Warrenton-based Custom Excavating to complete the work, at a cost of $9,000.

More information about Saddle Mountain is on the park’s webpage.