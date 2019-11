SADDLE MOUNTAIN ACCESS CLOSED NOV. 25 – DEC. 6

Public access to Saddle Mountain State Natural Area will be closed Nov. 25 – Dec. 6. The park will reopen early morning on Dec. 7.

During the closure, construction crews will make repairs to the park’s entrance road. DNA Mowing & Excavation, based in Pacific City, has been hired to complete the project.

Learn more about Saddle Mountain on the park’s webpage.

(Visited 5 times, 4 visits today)

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer