S.C.A.N — Security Cameras Assisting Neighbors

If you have security cameras, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage you to register the location and capabilities of your camera with our office in an effort to assist in solving crimes.

Security cameras are one of the best methods used for apprehending criminals and convicting suspects. Many Tillamook County residents and business owners currently operate security camera systems at their homes and/or businesses. As crimes occur nearby, they may not always be aware that their system captured information which could help solve a crime. In turn, law enforcement officers might not be aware this vital information exists.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help in forming a community partnership. This partnership will allow residents and businesses with security cameras on their property to register their location with the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. Citizens and business owners will be able to provide information to local Law Enforcement to create a Community – Law Enforcement partnership and help create a safer community. “We believe these private camera systems contain substantial information which can be used to help fight crime occurring in our neighborhoods.” says Jim Horton, Lt Criminal Division.

Participation in the S.C.A.N. program is free and completely voluntary. All registered information will be kept confidential, unless subject to disclosure by a Court Order, and any information provided will be viewed by Law Enforcement personnel for criminal investigative purposes only. Signing up for this program does not give the sheriff’s office access to or control of the cameras. It only creates a database so law enforcement officers can contact citizens to see if the cameras may have captured suspect information which may lead to an arrest.

You can sign up for this program by going to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s office web site.

https://www.tillamooksheriff.com/camera-registration-1