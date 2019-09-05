ROCKAWAY MAN DIES IN HEAD-ON CRASH NEAR ROCKAWAY SEPT. 5th

News Release from Oregon State Police

On Thursday September 5, 2019 at about 02:17 am, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single fatality two-vehicle crash on US-101 at milepost 53 south of Rockaway Beach.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Ford Mustang, operated by Jason Ringhouse, age 45, of Rockaway Beach, was traveling northbound on US-101 when it crossed the center line into the southbound lane. The Mustang collided with a 2015 Ford F150, operated by James Udenby, age 62, of Nehalem. Ringhouse was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Family transported Udenby to the local hospital for evaluation.

US-101 southbound was closed for approximately 4 hours following the crash. Alcohol and seatbelt usage are being investigated as contributing factors by Ringhouse. Manzanita Police Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Garibaldi Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, and the Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office assisted OSP.