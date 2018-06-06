Rockaway Beach Police Results of Pedestrian Safety Exercise

On May 22nd, from Noon to 4 p.m., the Rockaway Beach Police Department conducted another pedestrian safety exercise. Over the four hours of the operation, there were a total of 162 road crossings made by our volunteers. Of those 162 crosses, 21 resulted in the stop of a vehicle. Of the 21 stops there were 7 citations issued specifically related to vehicles not yielding properly to pedestrians. That shows a 96% rate of compliance over the length of this particular operation.

The department also made one arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants during this exercise. We caution drivers to be alert at all times to any potential dangers on the roadway and to alert authorities if they see unsafe driving behaviors.

The Rockaway Beach Police Department would like to thank Oregon Impact, the Oregon Department of Transportation, our volunteers, the citizens and visitors of Rockaway Beach for making safe roads a priority in Oregon. Our next pedestrian exercise is scheduled for Tuesday June 19th.

If you have questions about these projects, please feel free to contact Sergeant Sean Ahlers at the Rockaway Beach Police Department or by phone at (503)355-2252.



