Rockaway Beach Police Asks for Public Assistance with Vandalism Incidents Oct. 25th

The Adventures of Paul Hughes
The Rockaway Beach Police Department is investigating three acts of vandalism that occurred overnight on October 25th. This took place in the 100 blocks of both North and South Coral Streets. If you saw anything suspicious, please let us know; if you have security cameras in these areas (or nearby), please review your camera footage for suspicious activity. Please contact the Rockaway Beach Police at 503-355-2252 if you have any information.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer