Rockaway Beach National Night Out Against Crime August 6th

The Rockaway Beach Police Department would like to invite you to join us, the Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department, the Rockaway Beach Parks and Rec Department, Rockaway Beach Emergency Management, the International Police Museum, Tillamook County Solid Waste and Tides of Change to National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday August 6th, 2019. The event will be held at the Rockaway Beach City Hall from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Local merchants have provided lots of food to enjoy free of charge as well as items to be raffled off. RBPD sweatshirts and t-shirts will be available at the event. The community will have the opportunity to meet and interact with members of several local organizations dedicated to improving quality of life in Rockaway Beach and throughout Tillamook County.

This will be the 12th year of hosting National Night Out in Rockaway Beach. Every year this event has been a positive symbol of how communities can come together to stand up against crime in their neighborhoods. We look forward to seeing you there and expect this will be our biggest turnout so far!

If you have questions about this project, please feel free to contact Chief Charles Stewart or Sergeant Sean Ahlers at the Rockaway Beach Police Department.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

