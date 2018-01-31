ROCKAWAY BEACH FOODIES CELEBRATE FEBRUARY AS “EAT LOCAL” MONTH IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY

Looking Back: The Manzanita Tornado
By Mike Arsenault, Rockaway Beach Foodies
EAT LOCAL – It seems obvious, but it’s not. If you’re anything like me, you’re a creature of habit. The same applies to dining out. I tend to have a few favorites spots that I frequent. What I’ve learned over the past year is that we have an abundance of riches as far as diners and restaurants in our home towns and this incredible county.
If you come across an awesome new restaurant or a great dining experience or some particularly great service, take a picture, add the hashtag #EatLocal followed by the name of the restaurant and post it. Start now if you want.
Share your great experiences with other foodie lovers in Tillamook County by posting in our Facebook Group. Join Rockaway Beach Foodies and our growing foodie community today and help spread the word about the incredible foods, farms, fish and fantastic dining experiences.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/RockawayBeachFoodies/
ELEVATE FOOD CULTURE
We can help keep our Foodie community healthy and prosperous by supporting our restaurants 365 days a year. During the winter months, our local diners need your help to survive and be able to keep the burners on and hot coffee brewing until the next tourist season.
Here’s a few tips during FEBRUARY EAT LOCAL MONTH:
Hope to see YOU out at a new restaurant in February.
#RockawayBeachFoodies
#EatLocalTillamookCounty
#EatLocalFebruary2018
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer