Rockaway Beach Community Preparedness Fair Was Huge Success

Over 150 people attended the Community Preparedness Fair on September 18th. The Neah Kah Nie High School gym was busy as everyone filed in with their blue PUD tote bags.

There were over 50 exhibitors at 19 tables distributing information and GO Bag supplies. The experts represented were Rockaway Fire, Police, Sheriff’s Office, 911, Red Cross, 1st Student, E.V.C.N.B., Tillamook County Health Department, Adventist Health, Pioneer Veterinary Hospital, and the Rockaway City Planners, Fregonese Associates.

The state had representatives from the Department of Land Conservation and Development, and the Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.

Rockaway Beach Emergency Preparedness had tables where people could sign up for training in Emergency Go Bags, CERT, Water and Sanitation, and Emergency Radio.

David Elkins, Rockaway Beach Emergency Manager and Gordon McCraw both spoke of the need for planning emergency response BEFORE there is a problem. “In an emergency, we lose 80% of our cognitive function” Gordon McCraw said. Having a plan for your family

to connect up after the event is vital. And having a Go Bag ready to grab will give you peace of mind.

The exhibitors poured hundreds of dollars’ worth of Go Bag supplies into our community. Dr Heidi Buckmaster raffled off 17 prizes, 5 water bottles donated by Adventist Health, and 2 pet Go Bags donated by Pioneer Veterinary Hospital. The fun atmosphere was enhanced by the bouncy sound track and the children playing at the tables set up by Rockaway Parks and Recreation.