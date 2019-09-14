Rockaway Beach Community Preparedness Fair – Free, Fun and Informative for the Whole Family September 18

September is Preparedness Month. Emergencies large and small can happen any time, but we can be prepared to help each other and ourselves.

“What is the Disaster Plan for YOUR family? Rockaway, like many coastal towns, has a history of coming together and helping each other in times of trouble, but we must take care of ourselves and our own family first. The Community Preparedness Fair will teach you how.”

“This Wednesday, September 18th, from 6-8 pm in the Neah-Kah-Nie high school gym you can meet your neighbors, ask the local experts for advice on emergency response and preparedness, and sign up for some training.” said Patricia Jones, Event Co-Coordinator . “Each person will have different requirements for their Emergency Plan, and the Plan itself will change depending on the nature of the emergency. The more you know, the easier it is to respond”

Come learn from the experts!

Rockaway Beach Police, Fire and the Tillamook County Sherriff’s Office will be there, as well as the Coast Guard, Red Cross, Tillamook County Health, Oregon Dept of Land Conservation, Pioneer Veterinary Hospital, First Student, Adventist Health, etc. Tillamook PUD will be there and handing out their tote bags for everyone to collect the beginning Go Bag supplies provided by the expert groups.

Refreshments, Prizes, and Supplies

Neah Kah Nie school district will be providing light refreshments. There will be a raffle every 15 minutes, and demonstrations from our experts on safety, emergency plans, sanitation, etc. There will be signup-sheets for preparedness classes, more information, and emergency supplies for sale.

There will be activities for the kids; this is a free family community event.

Fun and Informative for the whole family! Learn from the experts how to prepare for emergencies, large and small. A little prep brings a lotta peace.

***Collect Samples in your Gift Bag!

*** Prizes announced every 15 minutes!

REGISTER HERE TODAY AND GET AN EXTRA TICKET FOR THE BIG “GO-BAG” RAFFLE!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

