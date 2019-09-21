Road work at Hwy 101 and Farmer Creek… U.S. 101 Farmer Creek Bridge replacement project to begin soon

TILLAMOOK—A project that will replace the Farmer Creek Bridge on U.S. 101 south of Beaver and realign a section of the highway, will begin in the next few days.

In addition to building a new bridge, the project includes the realignment and widening of the road to improve sight distance from Farmer Creek Road, new guardrails, striping and traffic signs and improvements to the wayside.

In order to minimize delays and maintain traffic lanes in both directions, the project will be done in stages. At times, traffic control will require 24-hour flagging with pilot cars. At which time travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays. TripCheck.com will be kept up to date to keep road users informed of construction impacts.

The project staging will include temporary widening of the road, constructing most of the new bridge, realigning traffic on to the new (partial) structure, demolition of the old bridge, reconstructing the stream channel and completion of the new bridge.

The Farmer Creek Wayside and Boat Launch just southeast of the bridge will be closed during reconstruction of the wayside. Alternative boat launches are located at the First Bridge Launch near Beaver and the Three Rivers Boat Ramp to the south of the project. The closure dates will be posted at the wayside.

The bridge is currently over 50 years old and its timber deck is in poor condition.

The scheduled completion is fall 2020. The cost of the project is $4.3 million.

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, is available and identified through or around work zones.