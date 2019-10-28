ROAD TO INDIAN BEACH AT ECOLA STATE PARK CLOSED OCT. 28-31

The segment of Ecola State Park Road that leads to Indian Beach is closed Oct. 28-31. Crews are removing trees identified by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) foresters as being at risk to fall across the roadway during stormy weather. The road will reopen Friday morning Nov. 1 and remain open through the weekend.

The section of road leading to Ecola Viewpoint and the day-use parking area is open during the Indian Beach section closure.

Additional closures in the coming weeks may be necessary for tree removal on other sections of the park road. Check the Ecola State Park webpage for updates.