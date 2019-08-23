ROAD RESTRICTIONS IN TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST COMING THIS FALL

News Release from Oregon Dept. of Forestry

Tillamook, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) will resume road restrictions this fall in the western part of the Tillamook State Forest to improve deer and elk escapement during hunting season.

Some roads will be closed to motorized use during the general archery and rifle hunting seasons in September, October and November. Selected roads in the Trask, Wilson and Nehalem River areas will be gated and signed. Controlled access during the three-month period is designed to reduce hunting pressure in these areas.

Hunters and other recreational users are welcome to access the gated areas by foot, mountain bike, horse or other non-motorized means.

ODF is partnering with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Tillamook Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association in this program. The partnership has been in place 15 years now and gate locations change year to year based on access needs, stand conditions and operations.

Motorized access by ODF staff or contractors working in those areas may occur on occasion. Maps of the road management areas are available at the Tillamook ODF office located at 5005 Third St., Tillamook and at the Tillamook District’s website at: https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Recreation/Pages/RoadClosure.aspx. Once at this link go to “Tillamook State Forest Road Report” to find the maps.

Another location to find maps and information is at the Tillamook State Forest blog at http://tillamookstateforest.blogspot.com.

If you have questions about the road management program, contact Gary Baker at the Tillamook ODF office, 503-842-2545, or Herman Biederbeck at the Tillamook ODFW office, 503-842-2741.



