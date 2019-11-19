RIVERBEND PLAYERS PRESENTS THE HOLIDAY CLASSIC IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY DEC. 6-8

THREE PERFORMANCES ONLY AT THE NORTH COUNTY RECREATION DISTRICT PERFORMING ARTS CENTER IN NEHALEM DEC. 6, 7 and 8

Riverbend Players brings back the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play Adapted by Joe Landry to the North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center in Nehalem December 6-8, 2019. Opening night is Friday, December 6, 2019, at 7pm.

A wonderful holiday classic recreated in the style of a 1940’s radio play complete with authentic costumes and sounds. This play is adapted from the Frank Capra film of the same name from the 1940s. The original film was not a big hit at the box office but soon became recognized as an iconic Christmas classic.

About It’s a Wonderful Life: By Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, Jo Swerling, and Phillip Van Doren Stern and adapted by Joe Landry.

“A young George Bailey, overwhelmed by family obligations and a sense of responsibility toward his community, feels tied down to a company he never had an interest in working for, and a life he never wanted to live. As he ages, he sees his youth, dreams and opportunities pass him by. Unknown to George, all of his friends and family have been praying for him to get through those hard times. Told through the point of view of a group of angels, he is met by his guardian angel Clarence, as he contemplates ending his life”. (from: Marielle msaz.movies@gmail.com)



It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play Adapted by Joe Landry| Riverbend Players

FORMAT: Theater Play, Serio-comedy, adult themes but relevant for the family

DATES – December 6 – 8, 2019

December 6, 2019 at 7pm

December 7, 2019 at 7pm

December 8, 2019 at 2pm (matinee)

WHERE: North County Recreation District, Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th Street, Nehalem

TICKETS: $14 online in advance at tickettomato.com or $17 at the door

Link: https://www.tickettomato.com/event_group/267/its-a-wonderful-life

Director Tom Cocklin believes that this performance will be one of the Riverbend Players more memorable shows, “We have great talent, returning veterans and new actors for our play this year. This year’s production will be memorable.”

This readers theater production features the voices of (in alphabetical order): Dave Bell, Stephen Clark, Emily Dante, Scott Fisher, Jenny Greenleaf, Mike Kingsbury, Mary Marken, Candace Nelson. Our cast are collectively playing 41 roles.

The reader’s theater performance will feature a custom sound effects board including a hand-built wind machine, a thunder drum, a slide whistle, and a full-size door. Director Tom Cocklin feels that the, “sound is as important as the actor-read performances in this show.”

Assistant Director Vicki Haker thinks that the performance is timed well, “It’s about how one person can make a difference.” A relevant theme for these days.

Watch for more about It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play production details and updates by following our



Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/Nehalemriverbendplayers/

Bookmark and visit the Riverbend Players website: www.riverbendplayers.org

Riverbend Players is a registered 501(c) (3) non-profit organization bringing vibrant community theater to the north county and beyond.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 7 times, 2 visits today)