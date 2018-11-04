RIVERBEND PLAYERS PRESENTS THE HOLIDAY CLASSIC — IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY BY JOE LANDRY, OPENING AT THE NORTH COUNTY RECREATION DISTRICT PERFORMING ARTS CENTER NOVEMBER 9 – 18

Riverbend Players brings the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life : A Live Radio Play Adapted By Joe Landry to the North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center in Nehalem November 9-18. A wonderful holiday classic recreated in the style of a 1940’s radio play complete with authentic costumes and sounds.

This play is adapted from the Frank Capra film of the same name from the 1940s. The original film was not a big hit at the box office but soon became recognized as an iconic Christmas classic.

About It’s a Wonderful Life: by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, Jo Swerling, and Phillip Van Doren Stern and adapted by Joe Landry

“A young George Bailey, overwhelmed by family obligations and a sense of responsibility toward his community, feels tied down to a company he never had an interest in working for, and a life he never wanted to live. As he ages, he sees his youth, dreams and opportunities pass him by. Unknown to George, all of his friends and family have been praying for him to get through those hard times. Told through the point of view of a group of angels, he is met by his guardian angel Clarence, as he contemplates ending his life”. (from: Marielle msaz.movies@gmail.com)

It’s a Wonderful Life : A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry| Riverbend Players

Theater Play, Serio-comedy, adult themes but relevant for the family

DATES: November 9 through 18, 2018

November 9 & 10 at 7pm November 10

November 11 at 2pm (matinee)

November 17 at 7pm

November 18 at 2pm (matinee)

WHERE: North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center 36155 9th Street, Nehalem,

TICKETS: $12 (plus service fee) online in advance and $15 (no fees) at the door; Advance tickets available on TICKETTOMATO.COM:

Nov 9: https://www.tickettomato.com/event/5853

Nov 10: https://www.tickettomato.com/event/5854

Nov 11: https://www.tickettomato.com/event/5855

Nov 17: https://www.tickettomato.com/event/5856

Nov 18: https://www.tickettomato.com/event/5857



The cast features talented veteran and new actors including Mike Arseneault (as George Bailey), Dave Bell (as Bert, Bridgekeeper, Announcer, Old Man Collins, Mr. Welch, Ed, Peter Baily, Joseph), Stephen Clark (as Mr. Potter, Gower, Billy, Martini, Nick, Binky, Cop, Sheriff), Jenny Greenleaf (as Pete, Schultz, Tommy, Sadie Vance, Mrs. Hatch, Zuzu), Kimber Lundy (as Violet, Janie, Ruth, Matilda, Rose Bailey, Mrs. Thompson), Linda Makohon (as Mary Hatch), and Jeff Slamal (as Clarence, Harry, Ernie, Sam, Dr. Campbell, Charlie and “The Man”) collectively playing all 41 roles.

Director Tom Cocklin believes that this performance will be one of the Riverbend Players more memorable shows, “We have such good talent, even a couple of new people, three of the seven actors are new to Riverbend Players.”

The reader’s theater performance will feature a custom sound effects board including a hand-built wind machine, a thunder drum, a slide whistle, and a full-size door. Director Tom Cocklin feels that the, “sound is as important as the actor-read performances in this show”.

Assistant Director Vicki Haker thinks that the performance is timed well, “It’s about how one person can make a difference.” A relevant theme for these days.

Watch for more about It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play production details, posters, cast bios and production updates by following our Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/Nehalemriverbendplayers/

Bookmark and visit the Riverbend Players website: www.riverbendplayers.org

Riverbend Players is a registered 501(c) (3) non-profit organization.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

