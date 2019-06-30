RIVERBEND PLAYERS PRESENT “THE WAR OF THE WORLDS” … AND THIS IS FOR REAL IN NEHALEM, OPENING JULY 6th

Riverbend Players’ summer production, “The War of the Worlds,” promises to be a captivating reproduction of Orson Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast, based on H. G. Wells’ science-fiction novel (and adapted for theater by Howard E. Koch). That infamous broadcast was so believable that many Americans in the listening audience were terrified and panicked at the news of a Martian invasion. With sound effects and their radio voices, Riverbend Players will bring the power of radio to our community in a not-to-be-missed performance. (One might wonder if Yellow Radios would have helped…..or hindered.)

Cast includes (in alphabetical order): Mike Arseneault, June Baumler, John Coopersmith, Scott Fisher, Michael Kingsbury and Paul Letersky. Directed by Shay Knorr and produced by Linda Makohon, “The War of the Worlds” opens Saturday, July 6. All performances at NCRD Performing Arts Center at 36155 9th Street, Nehalem. Evening performances are July 6, 12 and 13 at 7 PM – and matinees, July 7 and 14 at 2 PM.

Advance tickets at www.tickettomato.com are $14 online (incl fees) or $17 at the door (incl fees).



ABOUT US: Riverbend Players purpose is to create vibrant community theater for the public as well as an artistic outlet for participants of all ages with a variety of theatrical productions and educational opportunities involving theater and the theater arts. Riverbend Players is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. All members, cast and crew, are volunteer and unpaid. Find out more Riverbend Players, find us online at www.riverbendplayers.org or facebook.com/Nehalemriverbendplayers/

