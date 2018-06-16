RIVERBEND PLAYERS BRINGS THE CLASSIC A.R. GURNEY PLAY LOVE LETTERS TO THE NORTH COUNTRY RECREATION DISTRICT PERFORMING ARTS CENTER IN NEHALEM JULY 6-21, 2018

SEE IT MORE THAN ONCE. 3 DIFFERENT CASTS WILL BRING THIS CLASSIC STAGE-READ PLAY TO LIFE WITH 7 PERFORMANCES

June 14, 2018. Nehalem, Oregon. Riverbend Players is pleased to announce performance dates and casting for their upcoming production of Love Letters by A.R. Gurney in-stage July 6-21, 2018, at the North County Recreation District (NCRD) Performing

Arts Center in Nehalem, Oregon.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama (1985), this classic American serio-comedy has been performed and loved around the world. In its simplest form, it is a story of friendship and love that spans fifty years all told through love letters exchanged between the two characters. While the actors read the script on stage, the greatness of this show is how the characters and words are guided and delivered

through the two performers. It’s storytelling at its finest. “The audience will laugh out loud and be moved to tears as the stories and incredible relationship unfolds.” says director Mike Arseneault.

Director Mike Arseneault cast three separate pairs of actors to read this funny, touching play: Stewart and Karen Martin, Mike Arseneault and Leslie Gestautas, and Matt and Meghan Ruona. “I did this to provide more opportunities for local actors to

perform on-stage and more opportunities for audiences to appreciate the unique interpretation of A.R. Gurney’s brilliant words.” Said Arseneault. “See the play more than once as each couple with bring something new to the words and the

experience”, says Arseneault.

About Love Letters By A.R. Gurney

Author A.R. Gurney says, “The piece is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences. As the actors read the letters aloud, they create an

evocative, touching, frequently funny but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is actually written down.

This play tells the story of Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, who exchange letters from grade school though a lifetime of experiences. We connect to them, laugh with them, identify with their stories and feelings, and ultimately what they and gave to each other over the years—physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.

“’It’s theater down to its most simple level, the spoken word,” said John Tillinger (director of the original New York

production).

WHAT: Love Letters By A.R. Gurney | Riverbend Players

FORMAT: Theater Play, Serio-comedy, adult themes

DATES & CAST: July 6-8, 2018: Cast: Stewart Martin, Karen Martin

Friday July 6, 7pm

Saturday July 7, 7pm

Sunday July 8, 2pm

July 14-15, 2018: Cast: Mike Arseneault, Leslie Gestautas

Saturday July 14, 7pm

Sunday July 15, 2pm

DATES & CAST: July 2-21, 2018: Cast: Matt Ruona, Meghan Ruona

(con’t)

Friday July 20, 7pm

Saturday July 21, 7pm

WHERE: North County Recreation District

Performing Arts Center

36155 9th Street, Nehalem, OR, 97131

TICKETS: Only $15 each (but advance tickets in advance or purchase at the door)

Advance tickets available on TICKETTOMATO.COM:

Riverbend Players – Theater For The People. We are a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization.

