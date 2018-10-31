Ribbon Cuttings & Celebrations – Nov. 1st – Habitat for Humanity, Sunflower Flats & Madeline’s

It’s time to celebrate! The Tillamook Area Chamber invites everyone to join us at one – or all – of these ribbon cuttings and celebrations November 1st welcoming new business owners, new locations, remodels and the completion of the downtown highway project!

Habitat for Humanity’s Restore Grand Opening

Nov. 1, 2018

Details: Refreshments, self-guided tours, and great shopping!

Place: 4192 Hwy 101, across from the Creamery

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Noon

Sunflower Flat’s 17th Anniversary & Ribbon Cutting

Nov. 1, 2018

Details: A chance to meet new owners Paige and Maddie, free sunflowers, cookies and a special drawing

Place: 217 Main Ave., Tillamook

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 4 p.m.

Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace Grand Re-Opening

Nov. 1, 2018

Details: Help welcome Madeline’s back into their original location (and recently remodeled) on Third Street with hot cider, new items, and goodies from Seashells & Sugar

Place: 206 Third St., Tillamook

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 4:30 p.m.