Ribbon Cuttings & Celebrations – Nov. 1st – Habitat for Humanity, Sunflower Flats & Madeline’s

It’s time to celebrate! The Tillamook Area Chamber invites everyone to join us at one – or all – of these ribbon cuttings and celebrations November 1st welcoming new business owners, new locations, remodels and the completion of the downtown highway project!
Habitat for Humanity’s Restore Grand Opening
Nov. 1, 2018
Details: Refreshments, self-guided tours, and great shopping!
Place: 4192 Hwy 101, across from the Creamery
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Noon
Sunflower Flat’s 17th Anniversary & Ribbon Cutting
Nov. 1, 2018
Details: A chance to meet new owners Paige and Maddie, free sunflowers, cookies and a special drawing
Place: 217 Main Ave., Tillamook
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 4 p.m.
Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace Grand Re-Opening
Nov. 1, 2018
Details: Help welcome Madeline’s back into their original location (and recently remodeled) on Third Street with hot cider, new items, and goodies from Seashells & Sugar
Place: 206 Third St., Tillamook
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 4:30 p.m.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer